These Things Will Come To Be

MeanRed presents DJ Seinfeld

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.78

About DJ Seinfeld

As DJ Seinfeld, Swedish producer Armand Jakobsson creates emotive cuts of deep techno, with elements of jungle, breakbeat and house. Since breaking out with his 2016 single ‘U’ – which samples Bob Geldof – DJ Seinfeld released his album, Mirrors, in 2021, Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

MeanRed presents DJ Seinfeld in The Room at Superior Ingredients

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Seinfeld

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

