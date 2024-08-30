DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As DJ Seinfeld, Swedish producer Armand Jakobsson creates emotive cuts of deep techno, with elements of jungle, breakbeat and house. Since breaking out with his 2016 single ‘U’ – which samples Bob Geldof – DJ Seinfeld released his album, Mirrors, in 2021,
Read more
MeanRed presents DJ Seinfeld in The Room at Superior Ingredients
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.