DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Mastersons and Friends residency at Gold-Diggers is sure to sell out with past guests including Jackson Browne, Shooter Jennings, Garrison Starr, Dave Alvin, Jonny Two Bags, and many more. “Get yourself to the next one of these shows. You never know wh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.