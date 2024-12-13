Top track

Dub Pistols & Chinese Man - Ganja (feat. Rodney P.)

Dub Pistols

Concorde 2
Fri, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dub Pistols

Fronted by south London’s Barry Ashworth, Dub Pistols illustrious list of collaborations include Busta Rhymes, Gregory Isaacs and Ragga Twins. They’ve brought their long-standing fans a steady release of off-centre projects throughout the decades, includin Read more

Event information

Dub Pistols celebrate their Silver Jubilee - 2022

Not many acts stay together for a quarter of a century and still remain firing on all cylinders. But the Dub Pistols juggernaut rolls on, exploring fresh sonic pastures and accelerating into 2022 — their 2...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dub Pistols

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

