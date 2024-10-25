DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Dance Revolution: SOSA

Patterns
Fri, 25 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Line Up
SOSA
+ Support

Liverpool has always been known for its rich musical heritage but in recent years it’s house music that’s been ringing through the streets of this northern city. With house music royalty such as Camelphat & Yousef flying th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SOSA

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

