Top track

Vlad in Tears - Sorrow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vlad In Tears

New Cross Inn
Mon, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vlad in Tears - Sorrow
Got a code?

About

New Cross Live & MTJ Promotions present

Vlad In Tears

Back in the UK for the first time in a while, Vlad In Tears was reborn after centuries when the three brothers Kris, Lex and Dario decided to move from the old and too sunny Italy to Germany in 2013...

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vlad in Tears

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.