DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a 3-day summer music festival at Mascara Bar this early August!
The ticket is valid for the duration of the whole festival: August 2nd, August 3rd, August 4th
Artists: We are always interested in hearing from talented artists. If you’d like t****...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.