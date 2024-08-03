Top track

Wicked Knife

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trip Westerns, Vieira and The Silvers, Toothpaste, Lemon Power, Hoy Chorale, Christina Deva

Mascara Bar
Sat, 3 Aug, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wicked Knife
Got a code?

About

Join us for a 3-day summer music festival at Mascara Bar this early August!

The ticket is valid for the duration of the whole festival: August 2nd, August 3rd, August 4th

Artists: We are always interested in hearing from talented artists. If you’d like t****...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Trip Westerns, Vieira and The Silvers, Lemon Power and 1 more

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.