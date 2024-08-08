DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Founded ten years ago in a New Jersey college off-campus basement, the GROOVY GROOVY party has become one of New York’s go-to destinations for no-nonsense body rocking boogie music curated for nourishment of the spirit. 2024 we are celebrating ten years of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.