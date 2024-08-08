DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

10 Years of Groovy Groovy: Yibing + Akanbi + Baby Leo

Public Records
Thu, 8 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Founded ten years ago in a New Jersey college off-campus basement, the GROOVY GROOVY party has become one of New York’s go-to destinations for no-nonsense body rocking boogie music curated for nourishment of the spirit. 2024 we are celebrating ten years of...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.