Top track

Golden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cory Wong

Große Freiheit 36
Sat, 1 Feb 2025, 5:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€51.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Golden
Got a code?

About Cory Wong

Most at home with a guitar draped over his shoulder, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Cory Wong is known for his quick-fire improvisation skills, strumming through R&B, jazz and rock without breaking a sweat. These skills came in handy for 20 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Cory Wong is a Grammy Nominated guitarist, producer, variety show host, and podcast host. In addition to his skyrocketing solo career, he is also a member of Vulfpeck & Fearless Flyers.

Quickly gaining momentum on the internet, Cory wasted no time taking...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Couch, Cory Wong

Venue

Große Freiheit 36

Große Freiheit 36, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.