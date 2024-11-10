Top track

Flamingosis - Cosmic Feeling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flamingosis "The Better Will Come Tour"

The Music Yard
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $27.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flamingosis - Cosmic Feeling
Got a code?

About

Announcing - Flamingosis's "The Better Will Come Tour" is coming to The Music Yard on Sunday, November 10th!

Prepare yourselves for a musical session of transformation and awakening. In order to bring the music to life on stage, Flamingosis will hit the r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flamingosis, ETHNO, Diastrata

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.