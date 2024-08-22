DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Discover the Undiscovered

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Discover the Undiscovered

‘By the Artist, For the Artist’

After selling out all our shows over the past few months, we are back for the next instalment of Discover the Undiscovered. We have a fantastic line-up of up-and-coming talent, who are making wave...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naia

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs