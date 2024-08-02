DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alex Garnett, a Ronnie Scott’s alumnus returns to Ladbroke Hall with a new line up to celebrate his favourite saxophonist Stanley Turrentine and bring a slice of Soho suave to the occasion.
Turrentine was a legend of the tenor saxophone renowned for his d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.