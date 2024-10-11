DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robbie Fulks

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robbie Fulks live at Eddie's Attic!

Robbie Fulks is a singer, recording artist, instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter. His current release, Bluegrass Vacation on Compass Records, returns him to his bluegrass roots, with a large group of masterful musi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Robbie Fulks

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

