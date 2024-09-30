DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boys Gone Wild Podcast - LIVE

MOTH Club
Mon, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
PodcastLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

They’re finally coming out of their bedrooms! After an excruciating wait, the Boys Gone Wild Podcast (Horatio Gould and Andrew Kirwan) is going live again.

Hide your cats and warn your nans because it’s gonna be the biggest BGW extravaganza yet!

The boys...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Knock2Bag.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horatio Gould

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

