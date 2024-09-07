Top track

Like It Is - Mixed

Toy Tonics Jam Open Air

Café Schöne Aussichten
Sat, 7 Sept, 4:00 pm
PartyHamburg
€16.50

About

Toy Tonics Jam Open Air

Daytime Disco von 16:00 - 24:00

Schon mal verliebt im Sommer auf dem Fahrrad freihändig den Hügel runtergefahren? Dann kennst du das vielleicht. Falls nicht, keine Sorge – dafür gibt es ja die Toy Tonics Jams. Das Soul und Disco-s...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
David Bay, Boom le Choc, COEO and 1 more

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open4:00 pm

