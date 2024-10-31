Top track

Spectres - Nice Knowing You

Spectres + Ex Agent + Jerome

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spectres are a noise rock band who over three albums Dying (2015), Condition (2017), It's Never Going To Happen And This Is Why (2020) and countless other releases have cemented their reputation as one of the UK’s most visceral and uncompromising acts. Liv...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & Howling Owl Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerome, Ex Agent, Spectres

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

