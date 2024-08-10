DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fill A Bag Vintage Sale!

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 am
About

It's time for another of our MEGA VINTAGE SALES!

Buy a stylish and unique printed Paper Dress tote bag for just £30* (or two bags for just £50) and stuff it full with vintage treasures, it’s as simple as that!

Unlike other FILL A BAG events, all of our...

All ages
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 am
120 capacity

