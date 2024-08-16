DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MMBASSY Presents: Techno Temple

Timbre Room
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $17.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MMBASSY Presents: Techno Temple

Techno, on a Friday, 8/16/24? Say less.

Prepare yourself as MMBASSY electrifies Timbre Room with pulsating beats as we pick up that BPM. We're bringing in some powerhouse DJs behind the decks as we feature this ALL-FEMALE...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.