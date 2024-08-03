DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Settle in to the Night Train where young piano talent, Pablo Barrios and his duo will be showcasing their spectacular arrangements and improvisational skills of some of the greatest jazz and latin hits.
Perched above the lively bustle of Soho's Greek Stre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.