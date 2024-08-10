Top track

80-90-00 - Karaoke Special

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
From €8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Legendäre Hits der 80er, 90er und 00er.
#KaraokeSpecial 🪩🎤

Endlich Ferien, Endlich Sommer!🍹⛱️ Schmeißt die Zeugnisse & Schulbücher in die Luft und feiert bei unserer monatlich stattfindenden Kult-Party zu den legendärsten Hits aus 3 Jahrzehnten! 🪩...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

