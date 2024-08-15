DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Delta Blues & Rock night

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With his gritty, whisky-soaked blues, rising star Kaspar takes you to the heart of the Mississippi Delta with his evocative slide resonator guitar.

An emerging artist, Sara comes on strong after her debut release "Courage," showcasing fuzzy rock sounds in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

