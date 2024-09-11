Top track

NÚRIA GRAHAM & AOIFE NESSA FRANCES en Ourense

Café Torgal
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsOurense
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Núria Graham y Aoife Nessa Frances, dos consumadas compositoras y multiinstrumentistas, llevan mucho tiempo admirando el trabajo de la otra. Sus caminos se cruzaron en varios festivales, generando un parentesco creativo que culminó en un esfuerzo colaborat...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
Lineup

Núria Graham, Aoife Nessa Frances

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

