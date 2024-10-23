Top track

only god forgives - Sun Glitters Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lusine, Arms and Sleepers, Yppah

The Meadows
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

only god forgives - Sun Glitters Edit
Got a code?

About

This fall, three internationally renowned producers will team up for a joint tour across North America. Lusine (Ghostly International), Arms and Sleepers (Pelagic Records) and Yppah (Future Archive Recordings, ex-Ninja Tune) will each bring their own brand...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lusine, Arms and Sleepers, Yppah

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.