Jagged Baptist Club w/ HUSHMONEY

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jagged Baptist Club celebrates the release of their latest single on Nice Swan Records “You Are a Dog” with an intimate show in the heart of Hollywood. HUSHMONEY is supporting.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jagged Baptist Club

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

