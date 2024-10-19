DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Gustavo Andrade & The Brasukas + Zagotinho Do Acordeon

Headrow House
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
From £12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gustavo Andrade & The Brasukas have established themselves as the leading Brazilian music band in the north of England in the 2 years since their formation in Leeds.

In 2024, they played sold out shows at Band On The Wall Manchester, Peggy's Skylight Nott...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gustavo Andrade & The Brasukas, Zagotinho Do Acordeon

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs