DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Gustavo Andrade & The Brasukas have established themselves as the leading Brazilian music band in the north of England in the 2 years since their formation in Leeds.
In 2024, they played sold out shows at Band On The Wall Manchester, Peggy's Skylight Nott...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs