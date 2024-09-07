DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Slow Death

The Black Heart
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:30 pm
£12
THE SLOW DEATH
https://www.facebook.com/theslowdeathmpls

Led by Minnesotan punk stalwart Jesse Thorson, The Slow Death is a rougher-edged melodic punk rock band that contains considerable pedigree, housing members of The Ergs!, Dillinger Four, The R...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grampa Hands
The Slow Death, Pizzatramp, Ramona Marx

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:30 pm

