Rick DuFer // Future Vintage Festival

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano
Sun, 15 Sept, 4:00 pm
TalkPadova
EVENTO GRATUITO

Riccardo Dal Ferro (in arte Rick DuFer) è filosofo, autore e performer teatrale. Ha creato il podcast filosofico “Daily Cogito” che raccoglie due milioni di ascoltatori mensili sul web.

Gira i teatri d’Italia con i suoi monologhi “Seneca...

Tutte le età
Presentato da SUPERFLY LAB SRL a socio unico.

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano

Via Altinate, 71, 35121 Padova PD, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

