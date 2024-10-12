Top track

LEAP - Where the Silence Goes

LEAP

EBGBs
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Information

Raucous indie pop-rockers LEAP present the 😈 ONE WAY OUT 😈 tour. The past 18 months have been completely game-changing, and this tour is another powerful step-up as the band goes from strength to strength. With dozens of sold-out shows acros...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
Lineup

LEAP

Venue

EBGBs

80-82 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

