DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This band needs no introduction. A bonafide original klubfoot band from the south west of England that have endured and toured worldwide.
They bring their own brand of Psychobilly, Adam on drums , always tight and never misses a beat , Steve Eaton on guit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.