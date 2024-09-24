DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Are you thinking of applying for The BRIT School? Come to our Post 16 Open Event to explore our UAL qualifications and A levels across all art subjects.
The UK’s leading FREE art School’s mission is “To train and educate young people for future careers in...
These events will be busy, therefore we strongly recommend using public transport. Our nearest train station is Selhurst.
We have very limited parking so If travelling by car, please use SE25 5PL for Sat Nav, as our shared car parking entrance is in Dagnall Park. You will need to enter your registration plate at Reception to avoid a parking charge.
If you require accessible parking please contact info@brit.croydon.sch.uk
The School’s main entrance is on The Crescent which is part of Croydon's Healthy Schools Scheme. This means that you can no longer drive a vehicle into The Crescent from 08.00am – 9.30am and 2.00pm – 4.00pm.
The School will hold no responsibility for any fines or charges that may occur.
Whilst this event will be aimed at Post 16, you are welcome to visit and see the school and students and we will endeavor to answer questions.
