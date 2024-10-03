Top track

Mint Field (Mexico City), Thick and the Foolish, Juliette Frost

miniBar
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kosmic City presents

Mexico City based band is guided by Estrella del Sol and Sebastian Neyra. Mint Field explores the nostalgia and the melancholy of daily life with loud guitars and ethereal vocals that bring to life a unique way of doing shoegaze. Expl...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mint Field

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

