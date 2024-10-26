DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for the most epic Perreo Halloween of your life!
Event Details Date: October 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM - Late Location: The Meadows, 17 Meadow St, Brooklyn
Highlights Reggaeton Beats: Dance to spine-chilling Reggaeton tracks all night long. Witch...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.