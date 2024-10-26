Top track

Bad Bunny - BATICANO

Reggaeton Tributes Halloween (18+)

The Meadows
Sat, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bad Bunny - BATICANO
About

Get ready for the most epic Perreo Halloween of your life!

Event Details Date: October 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM - Late Location: The Meadows, 17 Meadow St, Brooklyn

Highlights Reggaeton Beats: Dance to spine-chilling Reggaeton tracks all night long. Witch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

