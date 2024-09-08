Top track

Welcome to Babylon

Shaky Town Strut- Debora Iyall, Solid State, Doc Burner, Tigerellas, Astrologer, The Sleeperz, Position Nuit, Crisis Actor, Psycho Active, Walkouts, Bounce House

Alex's Bar
Sun, 8 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shaky Town Strut- Sunday Funday 1pm Matinee til 1am!!! Featuring:

Debora Iyall, Solid State, Doc Burner, Tigerellas, Astrologer, The Sleeperz, Position Nuit, Crisis Actor, Psycho Active, Walkouts, Bounce House

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Debora Iyall, Solid State Radio, Astrologer and 1 more

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
300 capacity

