DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PTV VS ADTR !!! ARE YOU READY?!
Open up the pit and prepare for the breakdowns, the hits, the deep cuts, and the throwbacks from A Day To Remember AND Pierce the Veil discographies plus so many old scene favorites from bands like knocked loose, poison the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.