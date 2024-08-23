DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pierce The Veil vs A Day To Remember

Barbarella
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsHouston
$12.83
PTV VS ADTR !!! ARE YOU READY?!

Open up the pit and prepare for the breakdowns, the hits, the deep cuts, and the throwbacks from A Day To Remember AND Pierce the Veil discographies plus so many old scene favorites from bands like knocked loose, poison the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Barbarella

2404 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas 77002, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

