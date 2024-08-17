DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Are Still Young: Summer Party

Between The Bridges
Sat, 17 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We Are Still Young is coming back to London for a special summer all dayer at the incredible Between The Bridges on South Bank 🎉☀️

The ultimate emo & alternative party is heading to central London for a huge summer party that'll make you feel like you're...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.