DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kaz Moon took advantage of the success of his 2019 project "Bleed” to relocate from Texas to New York and release a pair of beloved EPs, “Curses!” Part 1 and 2, establishing himself as a unique introspective songwriter with a growing cult following in the
Read more
Wednesday September 25th
Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm
Adv $17 | Dos $20 + fees
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.