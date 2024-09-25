DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kaz Moon

Club Congress
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Kaz Moon

Kaz Moon took advantage of the success of his 2019 project "Bleed” to relocate from Texas to New York and release a pair of beloved EPs, “Curses!” Part 1 and 2, establishing himself as a unique introspective songwriter with a growing cult following in the Read more

Event information

Wednesday September 25th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $17 | Dos $20 + fees

All ages
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaz Moon

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.