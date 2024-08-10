DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer Open Air Garage Rave - LDN East

LDN EAST
Sat, 10 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After our sellout May event UKG Ldn returns to LDN East for a huge Summer outdoor Garage Festival.

Huge line up to be announced.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Solstice Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LDN EAST

30 Bidder Street, Newham, London, E16 4SH, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

