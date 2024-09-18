DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
East London art rockers Ulrika Spacek formed on a whim in Berlin in 2014 from the ashes of shoegaze band Tripwires. Live, the quintet pair their performances with art exhibitions as part of their longstanding club night, Oysterland.
ULRIKA SPACEK with Special Guests TBA
British art rock band Ulrika Spacek return to North America on a predominantly west coast tour that also takes the band to Mexico City for the first time. ’Compact Trauma’ the third LP made by the band was released in...
