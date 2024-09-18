Top track

Ulrika Spacek - The Sheer Drop

Ulrika Spacek

Hi-Dive
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$21.70

About Ulrika Spacek

East London art rockers Ulrika Spacek formed on a whim in Berlin in 2014 from the ashes of shoegaze band Tripwires. Live, the quintet pair their performances with art exhibitions as part of their longstanding club night, Oysterland.

Event information

ULRIKA SPACEK with Special Guests TBA

British art rock band Ulrika Spacek return to North America on a predominantly west coast tour that also takes the band to Mexico City for the first time. ’Compact Trauma’ the third LP made by the band was released in...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
Lineup

Ulrika Spacek

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

