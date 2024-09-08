Top track

King of the Slugs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fat Dog: In-store

Truck Oxford
Sun, 8 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £14.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

King of the Slugs
Got a code?

About

We're delighted to have FAT DOG visit us to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated debut album, 'WOOF.'

Make sure you don't miss your chance to experience one of the UK's most captivating live bands in an intimate in-store setting.

Order a cop...

All ages
Presented by Truck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.