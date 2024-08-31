DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sloan Street Band (Reserved Table)

The Basement
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsClemson
From $150The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sloan Street Band Live at The Basement!

Free Show!

Reserve your table now!

Floorplan: https://www.thebasementclemson.com/floorplan

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Basement.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Basement

101 Keith Street, Clemson, South Carolina 29631, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.