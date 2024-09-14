DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / La terra di nessuno

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 14 Sept, 2:30 pm
WorkshopMilano
About

Ai margini di Madrid un gruppo di ragazzi gioca a rinominare il mondo grazie al potere del teatro e dell’immaginazione per guardarlo in modo nuovo e creativo.

Lettura con laboratorio insieme a Barbara Archetti e Lola Barcelò a partire dal libro di Ma***...

Questo è un evento 9-13 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open2:15 pm

