

AYYBO [BOAT PARTY] on The Hudson by Gray Area

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:00 pm
From $35.80

About

7PM BOARD & 8PM SAIL! RAIN OR SHARE [WE HAVE AN INDOOR SETUP IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER]

21+ - FULL BAR ON BOARD

Join us aboard the Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises for a party celebration like no other on September 15th as we welcome the sensational...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AYYBO

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Doors open7:00 pm



