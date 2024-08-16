DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Western Cuts, Marty Bush

recordBar
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$14.17
About

Western Cuts came together in 2023, grounded in shared history and a commitment to the roots of outlaw country and western swing. Comprising Clay Helms (vocals, guitar), Watchman Whitworth (lead guitar, vocals), Sam Shoemaker (pedal steel), Delia Cashman

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

