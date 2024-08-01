DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diva Down

The End
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Readings: Greta Doyle (@coolartsychick), Masha Breeze, Michael Love Michael, Zachary Lynn, Eri Virgen, Adonis Huff, Eleanor Moreau

Music: Sergia (@sergia), Coyado (@crhistophre), Eva Loveless (@eva.loveless), Male Merge (@male_merge)"

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The End Brooklyn.

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

