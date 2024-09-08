DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Levi Roots' Reggae Reggae Sunday

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 8 Sept, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Reggae Reggae Sauce man himself steps into Lewisham, bringing all flavors to the Fox and Firkin's garden.

Put some music into your food and join us for a Caribbean BBQ, reggae sounds and summer vibes, bring everyone you know!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Levi Roots

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

