DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live Jazz with the Diego Melgar Trio

MODE
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

oin us on Friday, August 2nd, for an enchanting evening of live jazz at MODE. We're excited to present the Diego Melgar Trio, featuring the extraordinary talents of Marty Quinn on bass and a special guest drummer. Starting at 7 PM, immerse yourself in the...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODE.

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.