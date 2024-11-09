Top track

03 Greedo - Substance

03 Greedo with DJ A-Tron The Life That I Deserve Tour

Baby's All Right
Sat, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
From $32.58

03 Greedo - Substance
About

03 Greedo live in Brooklyn!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

