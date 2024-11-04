Top track

Curses - Get Lost

Curses (Live) + Nuovo Testamento

Sala Upload
Mon, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.86

About

Noche de post-punk, italo disco oscuro y EBM en Upload.

Luca Venezia a la voz + guitarra y Dame Bonnet al bajo llevan a Curses a los escenarios, uniendo la conexión visceral entre el pop oscuro y melancólico inspirado en los años 80 con la energía DIY de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Sala Upload.
Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

