TORINO BEATLES DAYS 2024

CAP10100
Sat, 14 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80
TORINO BEATLES DAY 2024
Guest star from Liverpool Freda Kelly

Un grande evento! Otto ore di musica con le migliori bands beatlesiane e numerosi ospiti

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
4:00 pm

