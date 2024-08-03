DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
C’est la fête et les rencontres tout l'été
les meilleurs dj des années 60 à aujourd’hui
20h00 : diner en bord de piste ou sous la véranda
22h00 : club toute la nuit
Les tubes que tu chantes :
de Boney M à France Gall
de Michael Jackson à Jean-Jacqu...
