Top track

Noir - Around - Solomun Vox

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nøir + The Neuro Farm + Ancient My Enemy

Tubby’s Kingston
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Noir - Around - Solomun Vox
Got a code?

About

A goth/post punk/darkwave/early industrial event with silent horror visuals.

Hosted by TiTi, Tommy Grenas (Chrome/Nik Turner's Hawkwind) and Scott Harris (hororhaus).

Live performance by Nøir, The Neuro Farm, and Ancient My Enemy

DJ sets by Transmission...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.